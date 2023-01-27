StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NH stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.
