StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NHGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NH stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

