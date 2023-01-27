StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NH stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

NantHealth Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.