StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
