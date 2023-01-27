StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.