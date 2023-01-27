StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 18.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.75.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 121.26% and a negative net margin of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead.

