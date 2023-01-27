StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.95.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Profire Energy
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
