StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

About Profire Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 721,772 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 39.2% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 184,195 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.