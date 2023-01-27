StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of XIN stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $12.30.
Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.
