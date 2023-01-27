StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

CTIB opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.07.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. The firm’s products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and other inflatable toy items. The Flexible Film products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

