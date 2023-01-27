StockNews.com Downgrades Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) to Hold

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded up $9.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.44. 338,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $206.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.10.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.99 by $1.01. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 45.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, COO Daryl Kenningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total transaction of $714,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,474.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daryl Kenningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,330,000 after buying an additional 89,602 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after buying an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $12,452,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after buying an additional 50,533 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

