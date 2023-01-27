StockNews.com Downgrades RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to Hold

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $97.45.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.