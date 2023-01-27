StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of BBGI opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
