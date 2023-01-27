Streakk Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. Streakk has a market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $219,505.45 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Streakk token can now be bought for $268.89 or 0.01159635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 262.82984779 USD and is up 4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $168,944.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

