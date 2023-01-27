Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday.

LRN stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stride has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Stride by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Stride by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Stride by 28.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

