Strong Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $870,537.50 and $66,193.51 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can now be bought for approximately $6.30 or 0.00027576 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

