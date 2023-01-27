Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $237,212.62 and approximately $6.21 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00049698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004305 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00217688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085863 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

