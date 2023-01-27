Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires 401 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.52.

FedEx stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.59. The company had a trading volume of 317,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,236. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $256.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

