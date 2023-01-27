Summit Asset Management LLC Has $17.96 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. 143,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,035. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

