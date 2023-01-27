Summit Asset Management LLC Purchases 31,610 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.6% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHY. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $4,013,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 177.8% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. 66,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,665. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $26.46.

