Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.17

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.17 and traded as high as $14.43. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 136,333 shares changing hands.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

Sun Hung Kai Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.4514 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.