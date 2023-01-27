Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.00.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$66.44 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$52.97 and a 12-month high of C$74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$63.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.01.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$720,569.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.