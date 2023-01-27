Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Short Interest Update

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the December 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,123. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 55.6% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,781,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 636,855 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 998,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 754,694 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 847.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 447,244 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

