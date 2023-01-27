Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Shares Up 0.3%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.62 and last traded at $36.62. 125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.