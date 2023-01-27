SVB Leerink Comments on NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextGen Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.66%.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXGN. StockNews.com downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.02. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at NextGen Healthcare

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $647,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $200,551.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $647,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,207. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

