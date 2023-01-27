SVB Leerink Lowers Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $5.00

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 309.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Xeris Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 134.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 451.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,974 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after buying an additional 1,280,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 435.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 898,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 218.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 497,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 8,907.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 331,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

