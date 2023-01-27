SVB Securities Begins Coverage on Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN)

SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHVN. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.32.

BHVN stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven will post -9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 311.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 151.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

