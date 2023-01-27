Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $115.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $126.74 on Friday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average of $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,048.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,487 shares of company stock worth $6,513,733. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

