Target (NYSE:TGT) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.07.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $167.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.05. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 9,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

