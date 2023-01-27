Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Up 248.5% in January

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 248.5% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 3.1 %

TWODY stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.