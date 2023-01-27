TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.26 Billion Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,841 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 2.8% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,263,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $68.57. 378,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

