TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $151.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.95.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

