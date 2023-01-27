Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.51. 904 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Technip Energies from €15.50 ($16.85) to €18.50 ($20.11) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Technip Energies Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

Technip Energies Company Profile

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

