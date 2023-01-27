Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $305.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $275.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

NYSE:EL opened at $273.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.95. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $324.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.01 and its 200 day moving average is $242.13.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

