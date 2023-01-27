TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $216.28 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00091629 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00059375 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011164 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001123 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026343 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004458 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000244 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,260,003 coins and its circulating supply is 9,801,945,031 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
