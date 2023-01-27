The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,173,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,445,162 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 1.3% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.78% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $1,020,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 344.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

BNS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $53.40. 469,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,703. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 21.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.756 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

