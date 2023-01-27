The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Charles Schwab has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Charles Schwab has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,299 shares of company stock worth $47,598,960. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

