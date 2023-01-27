The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,009 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.0% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX traded down $3.96 on Friday, reaching $137.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,066. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.09. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $169.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $136.92.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

