The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Shares Down 1.8%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.17). Approximately 107,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.21).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175. The company has a market cap of £701.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60.
About The European Smaller Companies Trust
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.