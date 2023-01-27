The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLU. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,741,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,610. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.