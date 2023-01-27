The Macerich Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.
Macerich has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of -3,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.
Macerich Stock Up 1.9 %
MAC stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. Macerich has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $17.60.
In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.
