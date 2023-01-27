The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in January

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 479,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,879.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded North West from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get North West alerts:

North West Price Performance

OTCMKTS NNWWF opened at $27.38 on Friday. North West has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.