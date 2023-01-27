The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 5,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

SWGNF opened at $58.95 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34.

About The Swatch Group

(Get Rating)

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.