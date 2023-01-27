The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.51. 1,563,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,345,700. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

