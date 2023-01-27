ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading Down 5.7%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 521,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 627,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.27.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Stock Down 5.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $165.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. On average, analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.