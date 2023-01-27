Threshold (T) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $490.00 Million

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 119% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $490.00 million and approximately $278.94 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00049822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00217682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002811 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,200.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,482,744,221.516924 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.05487307 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $363,022,390.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.