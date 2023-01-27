Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Update

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 28,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

TSBK stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $274.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

Timberland Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 1,621 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $54,773.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $292,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $54,773.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,171 shares of company stock worth $478,527 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

