Titon Holdings Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:TON)

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Titon Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TON opened at GBX 69.25 ($0.86) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.11. The stock has a market cap of £7.77 million and a PE ratio of 2,233.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Titon has a 52-week low of GBX 64.75 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.49).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

