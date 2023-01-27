Torah Network (VP) Price Reaches $7.41 on Major Exchanges

Torah Network (VP) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Torah Network has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Torah Network token can currently be purchased for about $7.41 or 0.00032473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Torah Network has a total market cap of $49.19 million and $85,003.98 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Torah Network Profile

Torah Network launched on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 6.30561361 USD and is down -5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $77,170.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

