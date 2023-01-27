Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.93

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $7.30. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 5,413 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Townsquare Media Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
