Traction Uranium (OTC:TRCTF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Traction Uranium Corp. (OTC:TRCTF – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 558,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 294,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Traction Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27.

About Traction Uranium

Traction Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire the Whitewater Property that consists of 6 claims covering a total area of approximately 2,281.72 hectares located in the Slocan Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Traction Exploration Inc and changed its name to Traction Uranium Corp.

