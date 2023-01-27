Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the December 31st total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Troika Media Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRKA. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group Price Performance

TRKA stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Troika Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group ( NASDAQ:TRKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Troika Media Group had a negative return on equity of 222.53% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter.

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

