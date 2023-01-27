Truist Financial Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $245.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $299.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.23.

Tesla stock opened at $160.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $506.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.46.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

