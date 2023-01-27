UBS Group Trims Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Target Price to GBX 190

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from GBX 194 ($2.40) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIISY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 260 ($3.22) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.29) to GBX 259 ($3.21) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.86.

OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

